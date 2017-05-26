I-95 traffic closures toward both GA ends after Memorial Day

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – After the statewide Memorial Day Holiday restrictions cease, Georgia DOT contractors will get back to work next week on Interstate 95 in Chatham and Camden counties.

Starting Tuesday and Wednesday, expect a short delay between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the I-95 northbound off-ramp at Airways Avenue in Pooler. Contractors will install a left lane closure to grade and pave for the new turning lane.

Down south in St. Marys, a separate project requires various single lane closures north and southbound on I-95 to set temporary barrier wall Thursday and Friday near Exit 6. No ramp exits are affected.

Overall, this work consists of 5.867 miles of widening and reconstruction on Colerain Road beginning west of I-95 and extending east of Kings Bay Road. Improvements also include bridge construction over I-95/St. Marys Rd.

