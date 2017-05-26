Update: Coroner’s office IDs Fort Stewart soldier killed in traffic accident

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty County Coroner’s Office has identified the Fort Stewart soldier who was killed in a traffic accident May 19.

Officials say 25-year-old Pierre Ross was the man involved in the deadly crash on Gen. Screven Way and Gause Street in Hinesville Friday morning.

According to his unit, “Ross was a fixture of leadership in his unit and in the local community. He was often selected for the most challenging duties and always excelled.”

Spc. Ross is survived by his wife and his two sons. Funeral services will be held in Camden, Arkansas.

The Hinesville Police Department continues the investigation into the accident.

Witnesses to the accident are asked to call the police department’s Traffic Accident Investigation at 912-368-8211.