SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department and Savannah Fire responded to a deadly fire around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26. The house is located in the 2100 block of S. Fernwood Drive near Skidaway. According to SCMPD, one person died.

