Update: Child in serious condition after being struck by car on Rogers Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a crash in the 1300 block of Rogers Street, at approximately 5:20 p.m. on May 25. A car collided with a male child.

The driver was traveling west on Rogers Street when the child, 4, ran out in front of the car. The driver did not see the child in time.

The child sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition at this time.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.

