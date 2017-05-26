Annual local event to help dozens of families statewide

SAVANNAH, Ga. – One local organization has raised $118,000 ahead of Memorial Day weekend for first responders.

It’s through the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire’s annual event the Savannah Mile Run.

This event supports families who’ve lost a first responder. It’s so they don’t have to stress about finances when they pass.

From police officers to soldiers the Hostess City streets will be filled Saturday, May 27th, with supporters who helped foot the bill.

“It is important for folks to know when they look at the 200 Club that 100% of all the proceeds that we get goes to the families,” Mark Dana, the 200 Club president, said. “There are no administrative fees, salaries or anything associated with it. So it’s an organization that’s really pure in the way that we make sure that the families get what contributions we receive.”

There’s still time to sign up if you want to join in on the fun. News 3 will be covering all the action Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. in the morning at Forsyth Park.

If you sign up Saturday it’ll cost you $25. Because of this event, Drayton Street will be closed between Park Avenue and Johnson Square.

Brought Street will be closed between Bull and Abercorn Streets at 6 a.m. to noon.