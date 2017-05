Savannah, GA – The Wayne County Yellow Jackets played in front of a packed Jesup crowd in the Historic Grayson Stadium. While the energy was high, Wayne County offense stumbled throughout the championship series.

The Devils junior pitcher Joseph Brandon pitched a no-hitter in game one. In game two the Yellow Jackets tried to rally late putting up 2 runs in the 6th inning but Loganville completed the sweep for the Class 5A Championship.