Safe travel guidelines for Memorial Day weekend

GEORGIA (WSAV) – The American Automobile Association (AAA) projects 39.3 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles away from home this Memorial Day weekend. Almost 35 million of those travelers will be hitting the road.

That is the highest number in 12 years and it presents a distinct danger when combined with holiday related impaired driving.

“If you’re celebrating with alcohol this weekend and not planning ahead, you are risking more lives than just your own,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director of Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA. “Please take time to make sure that you, your loved ones, and everyone else on the road can get home safely.”

To help reduce those needless tragedies this weekend, AAA and Budweiser urge everyone to plan ahead if they are celebrating with alcohol. This means choosing a designated driver, calling a cab, staying where you are celebrating or finding another safe way home.

For those that did not plan ahead, AAA offers a ‘Tow To Go’ program for Georgia residents. It is available Friday, May 26th through 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, May 30th.

The following guidelines apply:

Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

Free and available to AAA members and non-members

Tow To Gois provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only)

Tow To Gomay not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

VisitAAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2017

“The Tow To Go program is an effective way to promote the use of Designated Drivers and help prevent impaired driving,” said Katja Zastrow, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to help keep our roads safe.”