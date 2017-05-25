Our Hometown: Nonstop Glow Run to benefit COPE

If you haven’t registered– the time is now!

Join Nonstop Fitness THIS FRIDAY, May 26, for the ‘2017 Nonstop Glow Run!’

The family-friendly event gets underway at 9:30 PM at Lake Mayer.

Participants will run 2 laps (5K) around the lake and finish up at the big pavilion.

The race is untimed and all AGLOW!

Proceeds benefit COPE (Childhood Obesity Prevention and Education).

Come out early for refreshments, pre-race glow games and fitness fun!

Registration is $30 for adults.

Children under 9 run for free with a paid parent registration.

Click here for more information.