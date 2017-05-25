NOAA predicts ‘above-normal’ season for the Atlantic

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predict another above-normal hurricane season for the Atlantic this year.

Anywhere from eleven to seventeen tropical storms are expected for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30.

Forecasters predict that of those named storms up to nine may become hurricanes, two to four of which are expected to have winds of 111 mph or higher.

According to Dr. Gerry Bell, Lead Seasonal Hurricane Forecaster of NOAA, “The season could be comparable to last year, which was the most active season since 2012 with 15 main storms.”

Last year the Atlantic saw five landfalling storms, one being Hurricane Matthew.

While the NOAA does not forecast the number of storms that may make landfall this year, they do urge the public to be prepared for the upcoming season.

