SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What could make beer & comedy better? Team it up with live music, art, food & a great venue all for a good cause! Laughs & drafts is Saturday, May 27th at 7:30 p.m. at Southbound Brewing and a portion of the proceeds benefit One Love Animal Shelter.

To get your tickets visit SBLaughs.bpt.me.