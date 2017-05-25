Healthy recipe options for your Memorial Day picnic

Monday is Memorial Day — the unofficial kick off to summer!
Now that the weather has calmed down, there will be plenty of picnics planned.
But if you’re looking for something different than the usual hotdogs and hamburgers — something a little healthier — we have a treat for you today!
Chef Karla Williams, Healthy Kitchen Executive Chef at Hilton Head Health, has a few options.

Here’s what’s on the menu:

Asparagus and Farro Salad w/ Basil Vinaigrette

Grilled Vegetable and Hummus Wrap

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

Click the ‘play’ button to hear more.

