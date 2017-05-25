Golf dog uses his talents to help other animals

Davos, a Bernese Mountain dog with a penchant for finding lost golf balls, is using his talent to help other animals. [courtesy of KARE]

(KARE) An Albertville, Minnesota dog is using his golf talents to raise money for other needy animals.

Davos the dog has been finding and retrieving missing golf balls for about five years now. He’s been helping out his owner Al Cooper when he hits balls into the weeds at Cedar Creek Golf Course.

“I’m a lousy golfer, but he’s a good retriever,” said Al of the six-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog.

Al says Davos began collecting other golfers’ missing balls several years ago. Al began selling the balls back to the golfers for 25 cents. Al used the money for dog treats and vet bills.

This year Al got the idea to use the proceeds to raise money for the Humane Society after he saw how Davos reacted to an ASPCA commercial about needy pets.

“He’d just cry his little heart out when he’d see those commercials,” said Al.

