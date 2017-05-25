First annual Abbie DeLoach Foundation Scholarship Luncheon held today

By Published:

SAVANNAH – A family turning tragedy into a charity in memory of their daughter.

Abbie DeLoach was one of five Georgia Southern nursing students who died in an accident in 2015. Today, her family hosted the first Abbie DeLoach Foundation Scholarship Luncheon, giving away $150,000.

The money will help award eight scholarships.

“This day is about Abbie,” said Jimmie DeLoach, Abbie’s father. “It’s about what she will leave for a legacy that will touch so many people 20, 30, 50 years from now, and how it will affect them financially and educationally.”

The foundation has also put together a book. Each year it will be published with the scholarship recipient’s names

