Update: Bonny Bridge Rd in Port Wentworth open after flooding

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Bonny Bridge Road is now open to traffic between GA Highway 21 and 25. Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say that flood water causing the traffic has receded.

__________________________________________________________________________

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. – Bonny Bridge Road has been closed to through traffic due to flooding and possible roadway damage. Motorists on Ga. Highway 21 should use Ga. 307 (Dean Forrest Road) to reach GA 25 (US17A). Motorists on Ga. 25 should use GA 307 to reach 307 to reach GA 21.

Crossgate Road is closed to vehicles exceeding 3 tons. Grange Road is under construction and cannot handle heavy traffic at this time.

GDOT Officials have told us they are sending crews with signage and the roadway will remain closed until an inspection can be completed ensuring the Safety of the Motoring Public.