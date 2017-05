SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A child has serious injuries after they were involved in a crash in West Savannah around 6:00 p.m

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department (SCMPD) reports the child has been struck by a vehicle at 1324 Rogers St. and Carolan St.

SCMPD is investigating the incident.

