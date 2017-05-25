Debris Removal Already Begun Following Tuesday’s Tornado

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. — (WSAV) It could be weeks of clean up ahead for many residents on Wilmington Island, and county work crews have already begun the process of removing all the debris.  Leaders are reminding everyone to make sure all vegetative debris is on the right-of-way.  Loose debris needs to be placed in paper bags.

Limbs no longer than four feet should be stacked neatly.  Crews will be out in the neighborhoods several times over the next few weeks.

We found many residents cleaning up the debris.

“It’s kind of an irritating way to spend our summer break,” says John Korp, 12-year-old Wilmington Island Resident.

“We’ve been raking, picking up big ‘ole limbs like these and putting them on the pile,” says Gavin Korp, 10-year-old Wilmington Island Resident.

Crews will be out several times over the next few weeks cleaning up debris.



