Audio: GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault for alleged ‘body-slamming’ of reporter

By Published:
Republican candidate for Montana's only U.S. House seat, Greg Gianforte, sits in a vehicle near a Discovery Drive building Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Bozeman, Mont. A reporter said Gianforte "body-slammed" him Wednesday, the day before the special election. (Freddy Monares/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP)

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) – Thursday’s special election for Montana’s sole congressional seat got a last-minute twist when the Republican candidate, Greg Gianforte, was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Greg Gianforte was cited for grabbing a reporter by the throat and throwing him to the ground in his campaign office Wednesday night. The reporter, Ben Jacobs of The Guardian, was asking Gianforte about the Republican health care bill. Three Fox News employees witnessed the attack, which was also captured on an audio recording.

Gianforte’s campaign blamed Jacobs for the incident.

Many voters cast their ballot early so it’ll be hard to know the impact of the charge on the election results. Authorities said Jacobs’ injuries weren’t severe enough for a felony assault charge.

