WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – While not everyone was affected by last night’s severe weather, Biltmore Road on Wilmington Island was hit pretty hard. But thanks to the information provided by Storm Team 3, residents say despite serious damage to property, they avoided injury.

According to Bonnie Jacobs, “Kris Allred saved our lives out here. She was spot on, exactly. She told us to the second when to take cover.”