Video: Morning view of damage on Wilmington Island

By Published: Updated:

News 3 was on the scene Wednesday morning to get a closer look at the aftermath the day after a strong storm ripped through Wilmington Island.

Slideshow: Storm damage on Biltmore Road in Wilmington Island by Courtney Cole

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s