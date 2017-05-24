Tourists react to tornado damage closing Fort Pulaski

This time it wasn’t a hurricane that was the problem. It’s damage caused by a tornado.

Wednesday, the gate at Fort Pulaski (a national monument and one of the area’s most popular tourist attractions) was closed to tourists.

“They evidently had some damage here last night and we were told it’s not open,” said Mark Stewart from Maryland.

Stewart and a friend with him were disappointed but said they “would try to come back again someday.”

Stewart also told us he had some pretty scary moments Tuesday evening as he was staying at Tybee. “We were told take cover but were at a beach house, so we didn’t really have any place to go,” he said.

Meanwhile, CEMA (Chatham County Emergency Management Agency) provided some aerial pictures showing downed trees, etc.

The national monument was closed for more than a month in 2016 after Hurricane Matthew downed several hundred trees. A trail was just opened Sunday after eight months

Stewart told us he’d been told at the gate that Fort Pulaski won’t be open “until Friday or Saturday.”

We’ll keep you posted