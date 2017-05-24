Storm damage reported near Wilmington Island Road

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The storm damage on Wilmington Island extends roughly a quarter of a mile, near the point where Walthour Road turns into Wilmington Island Road.

This weather system brought memories of Hurricane Matthew back to life for some who live here.

We’re told that there are several homeowners with docks on the eastern side of the road that have major damage to those structures, with some of the roofs now floating in the Half Moon River.

Damage assessment teams from the National Weather Service are expected to survey the damage today, May 24.

