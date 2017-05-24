Singer cancels some concerts in wake of Manchester attack

Related Coverage The Latest: Manchester police make another arrest in concert bombing

(NBC) – Singer Ariana Grande is canceling some of her upcoming concerts in the wake of the terrorist attack at her show in Manchester, England.

A statement released today by Grande’s representatives says that her ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour has been suspended to “assess the situation” and “pay our proper respects to those lost.”

Grande was scheduled to perform in London on Thursday and Friday, however, those shows are now canceled along with five more shows on the European leg of her tour.

The statement also asked for the continued support for the families affected by the attack.

22 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured.

The tour is expected to resume with her June 7th show in Paris.

Grande is reportedly at her home in Florida.