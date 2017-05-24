Severe weather closes Fort Pulaski, Cockspur Island until further notice

FORT PULASKI NATIONAL MONUMENT, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials at Fort Pulaski National Monument announced last night, May 23, they are closed until further notice. Park officials posted this note on their website: “Due to severe weather, Fort Pulaski and Cockspur Island are closed indefinitely. More updates to follow when possible.”

Fort Pulaski suffered extensive damage when Hurricane Matthew came through in October and was closed for several months, siting up to $1 million in damages. We’ll continue to follow this story as more information is released.

