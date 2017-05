SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A power outage scheduled for tonight, May 24, may affect some Tybee customers.

Georgia Power will replace a broken power pole overnight on Highway 80, starting at 2 a.m. tonight and lasting two to four hours. Officials say there will be no power on Tybee during this time.

Customers are urged to make arrangments if they require generators, charged batteries or critical medical equipment during the scheduled outage.