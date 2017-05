SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Lane Huerta’s handmade children’s capes and crowns have been a hot ticket item for years for little super heroes and fairies. But now moms, dads and even the kids can learn to make their own thanks to the new Superhero Sewing pattern & design book.

Check out LovelaneDesigns.com and the Superhero Sewing book to learn more.