Metro seeks two subjects, asks for public’s assistance

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two female subjects who are wanted for questioning regarding a credit card fraud investigation.

One subject is a black female, and the other a white female. Both appear to be in their mid-twenties to early-thirties.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at (912) 525-3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s