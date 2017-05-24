Metro seeks two subjects, asks for public’s assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two female subjects who are wanted for questioning regarding a credit card fraud investigation.

One subject is a black female, and the other a white female. Both appear to be in their mid-twenties to early-thirties.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at (912) 525-3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.