Good works of Abbie Deloach remembered through foundation, annual scholarship

Thursday, May 25, the Abbie Deloach Foundation will host its inaugural scholarship luncheon.

Abbie was one of five young women — all Georgia Southern nursing students — who lost her life in a horrific accident in 2015.

Out of that tragedy, the family has decided to be a blessing to others by awarding eight scholarships recognizing Abbie’s love of athletics, nursing, and mission work.

The Foundation has also compiled a book, The Good Works of Abbie DeLoach. Each year, it will be published with the complete class of scholarship recipients.

Abbie’s father and president of the foundation, Jimmy Deloach, joins the conversation with more on Abbie’s life and the difference the foundation hopes to make in the lives of others.

More on the Abbie Deloach Foundation here.