Get ready to dance the night away with Do Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah band Street Clothes promises a dancing good at new album release party. Get the details in Do Savannah Magazine. Plus the skinny on the Generation Exhibit at the Jepson, the 200 Club’s Savannah Mile and Bug Fest at the Savannah Children’s Museum.
What: Street Clothes album release with Prime Real Estate and Fat Sun
When: Friday, May 26th at 9pm
Where: El-Rocko Lounge, 117 Whitaker St.
Cost: Free; 21 and older
Info: streetclothes.bandcamp.com
What: “Generation: Sawsan AlSaraf, Tamara Abdul Hadi, Sundus Abdul Hadi”
Opening reception/panel discussion 6 p.m. on May 25th
Exhibit opens to the public on Friday, May 26th
Where: Jepson Center on West York Street.
Cost: $20 adults; $18 military/seniors; $15 students; free for members/children 12 and younger
Info: telfair.org
What: The Savannah Mile fundraiser for Two Hundred Club
When: Saturday, May 27th at 8:30am
Online registration ends May 25th
Where: Forsyth Park to Johnson Square
Cost: $20 or free for first responders, military and families
Info: twohundredclub.org, runsignup.com
What: Bug Fest 2017
When: Sunday, May 27th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Savannah Children’s Museum on Louisville Road
Cost: $7.50 for ages 18 months and older
Info: chsgeorgia.org/scm