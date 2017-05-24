Get ready to dance the night away with Do Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah band Street Clothes promises a dancing good at new album release party. Get the details in Do Savannah Magazine. Plus the skinny on the Generation Exhibit at the Jepson, the 200 Club’s Savannah Mile and Bug Fest at the Savannah Children’s Museum.

What: Street Clothes album release with Prime Real Estate and Fat Sun

When: Friday, May 26th at 9pm

Where: El-Rocko Lounge, 117 Whitaker St.

Cost: Free; 21 and older

Info: streetclothes.bandcamp.com

What: “Generation: Sawsan AlSaraf, Tamara Abdul Hadi, Sundus Abdul Hadi”

Opening reception/panel discussion 6 p.m. on May 25th

Exhibit opens to the public on Friday, May 26th

Where: Jepson Center on West York Street.

Cost: $20 adults; $18 military/seniors; $15 students; free for members/children 12 and younger

Info: telfair.org

What: The Savannah Mile fundraiser for Two Hundred Club

When: Saturday, May 27th at 8:30am

Online registration ends May 25th

Where: Forsyth Park to Johnson Square

Cost: $20 or free for first responders, military and families

Info: twohundredclub.org, runsignup.com

What: Bug Fest 2017

When: Sunday, May 27th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Savannah Children’s Museum on Louisville Road

Cost: $7.50 for ages 18 months and older

Info: chsgeorgia.org/scm