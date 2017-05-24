Discussion heats up over Trump’s new budget

(NBC News) While opponents of President Trump’s new budget were out in full force in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, the president’s team was working hard to sell skeptics on the plan.

The plan includes deep cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and welfare, programs that help the poor, while cutting taxes for the wealthiest individuals.

“…is a grotesquely immoral budget – a horrific budget,” said Senator Bernie Sanders, I-VT.

Congress has until September to hash out a solution before they will be forced to choose between continuing the current budget or adopting a new one.

More on this story here.