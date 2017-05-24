Breaking News: Coast Guard searches for missing boaters near Tybee Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (COAST GUARD) – The Coast Guard is searching today, May 24, for missing boaters approximately one mile northeast of Tybee Island.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders were notified by the District 7 Command Center at 6:22 p.m., Tuesday, of an emergency position indicating radio beacon activation registered to the 47-foot fishing vessel Miss Debbie.

A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat – Medium boatcrew launched at 7:35 p.m. The RB-M boatcrew arrived on scene at 7:48 and discovered the Miss Debbie capsized and began a search for crew members.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched to assist in the search.

Georgia and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are also assisting search efforts.

Currently searching are:

• Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat – Medium

• Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter

• South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

