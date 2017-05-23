Watch Live: SCCPSS & Statesboro High School 2017 Graduation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Chatham County Public Schools are gearing up for graduation. Starting today, 11 ceremonies will be held at the Savannah Civic Center and WSAV will be there to stream each graduation live.

If you, a family member or friend cannot make it to the ceremony in person, just send them to our site. Here are the dates and times we will be streaming your graduate’s commencement:

Savannah Arts Academy: May 23, 9:00 a.m.

Savannah Early College: May 23, 12:00 p.m.

Johnson High School: May 23, 3:00 p.m.

Islands High School: May 24, 9:00 a.m.

Woodville Tompkins High School: May 24, 12:00 p.m.

Jenkins High School: May 24, 3:00 p.m.

Beach High School: May 25, 9:00 a.m.

Groves High School: May 25, 12:00 p.m.

New Hampstead High School: May 25, 3:00 p.m.

Savannah High School: May 26, 9:00 a.m.

Windsor Forest High School: May 26, 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 27, we will also be streaming the graduation of over 400 students in Bulloch County from Statesboro High School. That livestream will begin at 10:30 a.m.