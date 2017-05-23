UPDATE: No recent Portuguese man o’ war sightings, injuries reported on Tybee

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Updated story: Remember those dangerous man-o-war jellyfish-like creatures that were spotted all over Tybee Island?

Well, good news, WSAV spoke to the Tybee Ocean Rescue Team and they told us things are back to normal.

There have been no recent sightings or injuries reported.

_________________________________________________________________

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – According to News 3’s Martin Staunton–who is out at Tybee Island today–a captain with Tybee Island Ocean rescue says the Portuguese man-of-war situation over the weekend was unlike anything he has seen in the last decade on the beach. He said dozens of stings were treated and reported.

The Tybee Island Marine Science Center says two specimens were actually brought into their center. They are one of the most dangerous species of jellyfish, but they are not from Portugal. Portuguese man-of-war are native to the waters off the shores of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Coming up tonight on News 3 this evening, we have video of one of the recovered Portuguese man-of-war and you can find out what to do if you’re stung–because treating a man-of-war sting is not the same as a normal jellyfish sting.

______________________________________________________

Tybee Island lifeguards report Portuguese Man-O-War jellyfish are showing up along the shoreline of Tybee Island. They say these venomous creatures are “nothing to mess around with.” They are known for inflicting extreme pain and are more dangerous than regular jellyfish.

If someone in your group is stung by one of these jellyfish, monitor them and dial 911 if they show signs of distress.