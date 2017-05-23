“The Voice” finale: Who do you think will win?

(NBC) Tonight’s the night for “The Voice”. The Season 12 winner will be revealed during the show’s two-hour finale.

Last night, the four remaining singers had their last chance to turn in performances to earn America’s vote.

The youngest ever finalist, 15-year-old Aliyah Moulden performed alongside her coach, while Jesse Laursen sang an original song written for him by Chris Stapleton.

Lauren Duski debuted an original song “Deja Vu” in what she says was a highly personal performance.

For Chris Blue, an electric performance in his night-closing rendition of “Rhythm Nation” emptied his tank.

Tonight’s two-hour voice finale airs at 9 p.m. Eastern and will feature several of the contestants in all-star duet performances with the likes of Usher and Little Big Town.

Who do you think will win? Let us know by answering the poll below.