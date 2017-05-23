Storm causes damage on Wilmington Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As severe weather continues throughout Chatham County, some areas are experiencing damage from the storm.

Donna Camacho was at her home on Wilmington Island when a tree fell on her house during the storm.

“My house shifted and the tree came down on the corner where I was. It was really scary.”

Camacho says that she was not injured, but worries about the damage.

“We just got finished building it again from Matthew.”

Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) officials say they are working to assess damage around the county.

CEMA’s official report says, “Damages have been reported on the southern part of Wilmington Island and CEMA duty officers have dispatched to the scene to assess the damage.”

Members of the surrounding community are urged to stay alert as the storms continue.