South Korea says it fired warning shots at North Korea after object crosses border

People watch a news broadcast on the launch of the solid-fuel Pukguksong-2 missile on a screen in front of the railway station in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, May 22, 2017. North Korea said it's ready to deploy and start mass-producing a new medium-range missile capable of reaching Japan and major U.S. military bases there following a test launch Sunday, May 21, 2017, it claimed confirmed the missile's combat readiness and is an "answer" to U.S. President Donald Trump's policies. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea’s military says it has fired warning shots at an unidentified object flying south from rival North Korea.

The military said in a statement Tuesday that it has bolstered its air surveillance after the incident but provided few other details.

Yonhap news agency reported, without citing a source, that South Korea fired about 90 machine gun rounds into the air and toward North Korea. It said South Korea was analyzing whether a North Korean drone had crossed the border.

The Koreas face off across the world’s most heavily armed border, and the two sides occasionally clash.

Attacks blamed on North Korea in 2010 killed 50 South Koreans.

