Viewer Storm Photos: Severe weather continues in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue through Wednesday for Chatham County. Traffic light outages and floods have already slowed down traffic in some areas. Stay safe on the road and keep an eye on News 3 for weather updates.
Check out the latest Storm Team 3 Forecast here.
Viewer storm photos & videos | May 22, 2017
Viewer storm photos & videos | May 22, 2017 x
