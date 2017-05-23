Viewer Storm Photos: Severe weather continues in Chatham County

By Published: Updated:

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue through Wednesday for Chatham County. Traffic light outages and floods have already slowed down traffic in some areas. Stay safe on the road and keep an eye on News 3 for weather updates.

Check out the latest Storm Team 3 Forecast here.

Viewer storm photos & videos | May 22, 2017

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s