Severe weather continues, tornado spotted on Tybee

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Severe weather continues across Chatham County for the second day this week.

A tornado was spotted on Tybee Island around 6:30 p.m. Storm Team 3 reports that a Tornado Watch will continue until 11 p.m. tonight.

Take a look at some of the viewer submitted photos of the storm and stay tuned to News 3 for further updates.

Viewer storm photos | May 23, 2017

