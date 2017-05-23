Severe weather continues, tornado spotted on Tybee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Severe weather continues across Chatham County for the second day this week.

A tornado was spotted on Tybee Island around 6:30 p.m. Storm Team 3 reports that a Tornado Watch will continue until 11 p.m. tonight.

Take a look at some of the viewer submitted photos of the storm and stay tuned to News 3 for further updates.

Funnel clouds on Savannah River [by Gene Henderson] Waterspout spotted from Cocoa's on Tybee [by Pam Minish] Taken from a deck on Tybee Island [by Matt Sullivan]