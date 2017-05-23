Judge denies bond for suspect in stabbing on Maryland campus

Related Coverage Police investigate fatal stabbing on college campus as hate crime

MARYLAND (WBAL) – A man with ties to a racist Facebook group has been charged in a fatal stabbing early Saturday on the University of Maryland-College Park campus.

Investigators say the victim, a Bowie State University student, was standing with two friends near a bus stop when the suspect approached and stabbed him. Police said the attack was unprovoked. The victim suffered serious wounds to his chest and died at Shock Trauma.

Police identified the victim as Army 2nd Lt. Richard Wilbur Collins III, 23, who was supposed to graduate Tuesday.

Police said the suspect, Sean Christopher Urbanski, 22, of Severna Park, is a University of Maryland student. He was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Authorities said the FBI is now involved with the investigation, saying that Urbanski is a member of a Facebook group called Alt-Reich that police said shows extreme bias toward African-Americans.

There was no mention of the incident being a hate crime in court proceedings or in court documents Monday.

“We consider every angle, whether or not it’s a hate crime is one of those angles we will be considering,” State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said. “I can tell you that at this early stage of this investigation, we do not have enough evidence to say conclusively whether this is a hate crime.”

Read more on this story here.