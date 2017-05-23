Hampton County officers seek public’s help locating missing man

By Published:
William Stanley Hiers was last heard from on May 19.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (HCSO) – Hampton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) requests the public's assistance locating a missing person, William Stanley Hiers.

Officials say Hiers last spoke with his girlfriend on May 19 around 1:00 AM and seemed anxious. He has not been in contact with his friends or family since that time.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Sergeant James Brooker with HCSO at (803) 914-2200 or (803) 943-9261.

