Hampton County officers seek public’s help locating missing man

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (HCSO) – Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) requests the public’s assistance locating a missing person, William Stanley Hiers. Hiers last spoke with his girlfriend on May 19 around 1:00 AM and seemed anxious. He has not been in contact with his friends or family since that time. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Sergeant James Brooker with HCSO at (803) 914-2200 or (803) 943-9261.