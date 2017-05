HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty County Coroner’s Office has identified the Fort Stewart soldier who was killed in a traffic accident May 19.

Officials say 25-year-old Pierre Ross was the man involved in the deadly crash on Gen. Screven Way and Gause Street in Hinesville Friday morning.

The Hinesville Police Department is leading the investigation into the accident.

Witnesses to the accident are asked to call the police department’s Traffic Accident Investigation at 912-368-8211.