Fighting childhood obesity: Nonstop Glow Run to benefit COPE

Grab your glow stick! Childhood Obesity Prevention Education (COPE) is teaming up with Nonstop Fitness for their fifth annual fundraiser. Proceeds benefit the non-profit organization that combats childhood obesity through nutrition education, fitness and behavioral health.

Details:

This is a 5 kilometer run for all ages and fitness levels located at Lake Mayer in Savannah. The race will begin at 9:30 pm Friday, May 26. Pre-party starts at 7 pm. Registration is $30 and includes a t-shirt, post-race food, and activities!

