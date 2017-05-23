6-year-old pleads for safety in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (WSAV) – A six-year-old’s sobering messages against violence has gone viral on social media.

The mother of 6-year-old Jeffery Lane posted this video on her Facebook page of her young son urging a stop to violence.

The message comes after a violent weekend in his hometown of St. Louis, and Jeffery says he’s afraid for his life and his loved ones.

And I’m coming to tell you all that people need to stop killing each other because this is just making me feel bad and because I don’t want anything to happen. I’m scared to die and I don’t want anything to happen to all my family. And it’s real and it’s real and I’m really serious. Because I’m really scared to die and I’m really scared for my family to die and I’m scared because see my Mama’s cousin is a little boy and he got killed right outside of school and it just really made my mama feel really bad about him.