Web.com Tour announces new Savannah Golf Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Web.com Tour announced today a new tournament set to debut on the annual schedule in 2018. The Savannah Golf Championship, which will be contested at Deer Creek Golf Course at The Landings Club, will be held the week of March 26-April 1, 2018, with 156 players competing for a $550,000 purse. A five-year deal is in place through 2022.

For more information on the Savannah Golf Championship, go to SavannahGolfChampionship.com, or email SavannahGolfChampionship@pgatourhq.com.

For more information on the Web.com Tour, go to PGATOUR.com.