SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Saturday morning, May 20, dozens of runners joined together in Daffin Park for the Senior Citizens Inc. Seventh Annual Miles for Meals fundraiser all to raise money and awareness for the organization’s Meals on Wheels program.

WSAV News 3 On Your Side Coastal Sunrise Anchor Ben Katko was on hand to emcee the event and give out plenty of high-fives at the finish line.