Trump avoids pointing to Saudis’ human rights failings

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) – President Donald Trump made little if any public mention in Saudi Arabia of its treatment of women and political opponents during his two-day visit to the kingdom.

That’s raising concerns that Trump is setting aside human rights as a principal foreign policy.

Trump praised the kingdom for its magnificence and grandeur, and indicated there would be no lectures on its poor human right record.

While former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush sought close ties with the Saudis, they also raised human-rights issues with officials.

A Democratic congressman, Adam Schiff of California, says it would be a terrible mistake not to speak in favor of U.S. values in places where people are persecuted.

Trump says he’s not telling other people how to live and what to do.