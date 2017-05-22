Toddler left in hot car, mom arrested

A little boy is recovering after he was left in a hot car for about an hour in Greenville, North Carolina.

Bystanders called 9-1-1 just before 2pm last Thursday after they found a little boy locked in a car in the parking lot of a shopping center.

He was crying and red in the face.

Dramatic video shows the moment an officer freed him from the car and carried him inside to cool down.

Using an infrared temperature gun, officers determined it was 116 degrees inside the car.

The boy’s mother, 21-year-old Ashley Garris, was shopping inside a beauty supply store. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Please remind family and friends to NEVER leave a child or pet in a hot car. And if you see a pet or child left in a hot car, get help immediately.