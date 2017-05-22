SC man charged with homicide by child abuse, trial underway

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The trial of Antonio Coaxum, who is accused of homicide by child abuse, began this morning with jury selection at the Beaufort County Courthouse.

Coaxum, 26, is accused of abuse that killed his 6-year-old daughter, D’Naja Fields of St. Helena Island, in July 2015.

The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

A St. Helena couple is behind bars, charged in the death of their child.

The Beaufort County Coroner tells News 3, the 6-year-old girl died from “total body trauma.”

Police have arrested Dajaa Fields, 25, and Antonio Coaxum, 24, for her death.  Both are charged with homicide by child abuse.

