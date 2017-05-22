Missing teen found safe after three weeks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police report that after nearly three weeks missing, Kaden Atchison has been found. Officials say he is in good condition.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police need the public’s help finding a teenager who has been missing for two weeks.

Family members last saw Kaden Atchison, 16, on April 29 when he went to a friend’s house. Others reported seeing him since then in Tybee Island and the Savannah Garden area. He is known to hang out in the Tybee Island, Wilmington Island, downtown area and Highland Drive area.

Kaden is described as 6-foot-5, 240 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes. He has gauges in both ears and a piercing in his left eyebrow.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.