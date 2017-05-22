Our Hometown: Martin de Porres Society hosts jazz concert to benefit Camp Lighthouse

It’s a cool jam session for a great cause.

Join Savannah’s Martin de Porres Society as they host “A Jazz Benefit Concert” featuring the renowned Teddy Adams Quarter and the incomparable Huxsie Scott—Sunday, June 11, beginning at 6 pm at Congregation Mickve Israel on East Gordon Street.

Adult Tickets are $35, youth tickets are $10.

The deadline to purchase your ticket is May 31.

Proceeds help 100 area children attend Camp Lighthouse— a multicultural summer program.

For more information, visit: www.mdsjazzbenefitconcert.eventbrite.com

or call: (912) 358-8887 or (912) 233-1547