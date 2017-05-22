Nikki Haley assures Syrian refugees more help is coming

ZAATARI REFUGEE CAMP, Jordan (AP) – The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is pledging additional support for refugees fleeing Syria’s long civil war.

Nikki Haley visited a refugee camp in Jordan on Sunday, getting a firsthand look at the strains placed on those who help shelter the 5 million-plus Syrians who have left their country.

Haley climbed aboard a truck trailer packed with food and other supplies heading toward opposition-held territory in Syria. She told aid workers at the camp that the U.S. is behind their efforts.

Haley’s assurances come even though President Donald Trump has vowed to put “America first” as he proposes his first budget. Trump has also taken a hard-line approach to accepting refugees.

Still, Haley says the U.S. isn’t pulling back from the Syrian crisis and will engage even more.